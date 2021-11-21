Robinson scores 20 to lead W. Carolina over American 80-79

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)Nick Robinson had 20 points as Western Carolina held on to beat American 80-79 on Saturday night.

Cam Bacote had 16 points for Western Carolina (2-3). Joe Petrakis added 15 points. Vonterius Woolbright had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Jaxon Knotek scored a career-high 21 points and had three blocks for the Eagles (2-3). Stacy Beckton Jr. added 12 points. Matt Rogers had 12 points and nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51