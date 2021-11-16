Robinson scores 27 to carry Fresno State over Idaho 69-62

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson had 27 points and 10 rebounds as Fresno State defeated Idaho 69-62 in nonconference play on Monday night.

Deon Stroud had 13 points for the Bulldogs (3-0), while Isaiah Hill added seven rebounds.

Mikey Dixon had 15 points to lead the Vandals (1-2).

Trevante Anderson, who led the Vandals in scoring heading into the contest with 24.0 points per game, was held to four points on 0-of-10 shooting from the floor.

