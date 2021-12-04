Roddy leads Colorado St. over Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 74-58

NCAA Basketball
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP)David Roddy registered 19 points and seven rebounds as Colorado State won its ninth straight game to start the season, beating Saint Mary’s 74-58 on Saturday.

Isaiah Stevens had 14 points for Colorado State (9-0). John Tonje added 12 points.

Matthias Tass had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Gaels (8-2). Augustas Marciulionis added 10 points.

