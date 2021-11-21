Roddy scores 36 to lead Colorado State over Creighton 93-81

ST. THOMAS (AP)David Roddy had a career-high 36 points as Colorado State beat Creighton 93-81 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Sunday night.

Roddy made 13 of 20 shots, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range, for the Rams (5-0). Dischon Thomas scored a career-high 21 points, while Isaiah Stevens pitched in with a double-double – 17 points, 11 assists.

Arthur Kaluma had 16 points for the Bluejays (4-1). Ryan Nembhard added 15 points, while Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 13.

