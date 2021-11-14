Rodgers carries Kennesaw State over Piedmont 81-57

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Spencer Rodgers had 15 points, making 4-of-6 from beyond the 3-point arc, as Kennesaw State easily defeated Division III Piedmont 81-57 on Sunday.

Chris Youngblood also scored 15 points for Kennesaw State (1-2). Kasen Jennings added 10 points. Terrell Burden had a career-high 10 assists plus 7 points.

Orry Clements-Owens had 19 points for the Lions. Jordan Foote added 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

