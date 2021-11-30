Rogers scores 18 to carry Siena past Army 83-67

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Colby Rogers had 18 points as Siena topped Army 83-67 on Tuesday night.

Anthony Gaines pitched in with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Saints (2-5). Nick Hopkins added 11 points, while Aidan Carpenter scored 10.

Josh Caldwell had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Black Knights (4-3). Jalen Rucker added 16 points. Charlie Peterson had 10 rebounds.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com