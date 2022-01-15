Rogers scores 22, Wagner beats St. Francis Brooklyn

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)Raekwon Rogers scored 22 points and Wagner ran its winning streak to six games with an 81-76 win over St. Francis Brooklyn on Saturday.

Will Martinez added 18 points for the Seahawks (9-2, 3-0 Northeast Conference). Elijah Ford had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Patrick Emilien led the Terriers (4-12, 1-4) with 23 points. Michael Cubbage scored 13 points. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. added 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51