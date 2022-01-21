Rollins scores 25 to lift Toledo past Ohio 87-69

NCAA Basketball
ATHENS, Ohio (AP)Ryan Rollins had 25 points as Toledo beat Ohio 87-69 on Friday night.

RayJ Dennis had 18 points for Toledo (15-4, 7-1 Mid-American Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Setric Millner Jr. added 17 points. JT Shumate had 13 points.

Jason Carter had 19 points for the Bobcats (14-3, 5-1), whose nine-game winning streak ended. Mark Sears added 14 points. Ben Vander Plas had 12 points.

