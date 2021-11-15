Rose scores 22 to lift Fordham over St. Thomas (MN) 84-78

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Rose had a career-high 22 points as Fordham beat St. Thomas (MN) 84-78 on Monday night.

Antonio Daye Jr. had 17 points for Fordham (2-1). Chuba Ohams added 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Darius Quisenberry had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Anders Nelson had 29 points for the Tommies (1-2), who are transitioning from Division III and joining the Summit League for the 2021-22 season. Parker Bjorklund added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Riley Miller had 15 points.

