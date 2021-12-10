Rucker scores 12 to lift Army past NJIT 66-49

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Jalen Rucker had 12 points and seven rebounds as Army beat NJIT 66-49 on Friday night.

Chris Mann had 11 points and nine rebounds for Army (6-4). Josh Caldwell added 10 points. Charlie Peterson had nine rebounds.

Dylan O’Hearn had 16 points for the Highlanders (5-4). Miles Coleman added 10 rebounds. Souleymane Diakite had three blocks.

