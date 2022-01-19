Rucker scores 25 to lift Army past American 76-66

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Jalen Rucker scored 25 points and Matt Dove scored 14 and Army beat American 76-66 on Wednesday night for its fifth-straight win.

Chris Mann added 11 points and Josh Caldwell added 10 points and had seven rebounds for the Black Knights (11-8, 5-2 Patriot League),

Stacy Beckton Jr. had 15 points for the Eagles (5-11, 1-3). Elijah Stephens scored 13 and Connor Nelson 10.

