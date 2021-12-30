Rutgers plays for 1st time in 18 days, beats Maine 80-64

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP)Ron Harper Jr. scored 19 points, Clifford Omoruyi had 14 points and eight rebounds and Rutgers beat Maine 80-64 on Thursday.

Rutgers (6-5) hadn’t played since Dec. 12, a 77-63 loss to No. 23 Seton Hall, following a pause due to COVID-19.

Aundre Hyatt gave Rutgers a 33-22 lead during an 11-0 run late in the first half and Maine trailed by double figures the rest of the game. Rutgers led by as many as 20 points in the second half as Maine only made three field goals in the final eight minutes.

Paul Mulcahy, who entered with four 3-pointers on the season, made a career-high four 3’s on four attempts and finished with 14 points for Rutgers. Caleb McConnell added 13 points, and Rutgers had a season-high 21 assists on 27 field goals.

Harper was 6 of 8 from the field, 2 of 3 from distance and 5 of 7 at the line. He moved past Tom Savage, Jamal Phillips and Doug Patton for 23rd on the program’s career scoring list.

LeChaun DuHart scored a career-high 22 points and Ata Turgut added a career-high 15 for Maine (3-8). The Black Bears went to the line eight times compared to 23 attempts for Rutgers.

Rutgers canceled a game against Rider and postponed a contest with Central Connecticut State. The Scarlet Knights are scheduled to play CCSU on Saturday before Big Ten Conference play resumes against Michigan on Tuesday.

