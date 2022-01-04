Saddler lifts Southern over Texas Southern 63-50

NCAA Basketball
Posted:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Jayden Saddler had 16 points as Southern topped Texas Southern 63-50 on Monday night.

It was the first Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Brion Whitley had 13 points for Southern (7-7), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Tyrone Lyons added 11 points. P.J. Byrd had seven assists.

Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers (2-8). PJ Henry added 11 points. Brison Gresham had eight rebounds.

