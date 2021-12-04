Samuel carries Florida Gulf Coast past Dartmouth 78-68 in OT

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP)Kevin Samuel recorded 19 points and 12 rebounds to lift Florida Gulf Coast to a 78-68 overtime win over Dartmouth on Saturday night.

Cyrus Largie had 17 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (7-3), who won their sixth straight at home. Matt Halvorsen added 13 points and Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 11. Caleb Catto had a career-high 11 rebounds.

Brendan Barry had 26 points and sank a 3-pointer with 8 seconds left in regulation for the Big Green (3-3) to force OT. Aaryn Rai added 18 points and seven rebounds. Taurus Samuels had 12 points.

