Samuel lifts Florida Gulf Coast over SE Louisiana 90-71

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP)Kevin Samuel registered 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the floor, adding six blocked shots, and Florida Gulf Coast rolled past Southeastern Louisiana 90-71 on Saturday night.

Cyrus Largie had 17 points for the Eagles (5-2), who picked up their fourth straight win. Austin Richie added 12 points, while Andre Weir scored 10. Tavian Dunn-Martin had a career-high 13 assists.

Gus Okafor had 23 points for the Lions (3-4). Jalyn Hinton added 10 rebounds and four blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51