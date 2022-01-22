SE Missouri beats Eastern Illinois 87-58

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Southeast Missouri tallied a season-high 27 assists and snapped its seven-game road losing streak, romping past Eastern Illinois 87-58 on Saturday.

Phillip Russell led the Redhawks with eight assists. Eric Reed Jr. added five assists and six rebounds.

Dylan Branson had 15 points for Southeast Missouri (8-11, 3-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Chris Harris added 14 points.

Southeast Missouri scored 51 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Dan Luers had 14 points for the Panthers (2-16, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Kejuan Clements also scored 14 points and had seven assists. Paul Bizimana had 10 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com