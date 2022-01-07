Sears lifts Ohio past Kent St. 80-72

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - A 68-year-old woman died after a two-vehicle fiery crash in Gregg County on Friday night around 10:32 p.m. on I-20 a mile and a half west of Kilgore.

Linda Blaney, 68, of Shreveport, LA was driving a 2004 Mazda Tribute east and was in the inside lane disabled when she appeared to have had a single-vehicle crash, according to DPS.