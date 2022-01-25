ATHENS, Ohio (AP)Mark Sears had 26 points as Ohio beat Northern Illinois 74-62 on Tuesday night.

Sears made 11 of 12 foul shots. He added six rebounds and six assists. Ben Vander Plas had 15 points for Ohio (15-3, 6-1 Mid-American Conference). Jason Carter added eight rebounds. Sam Towns had seven rebounds.

Keshawn Williams had 12 points for the Huskies (5-11, 2-4). Kaleb Thornton added 10 points. Anthony Crump had nine rebounds.

