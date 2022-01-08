Shabazz, Massalski lead San Francisco past San Diego 88-73

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Khalil Shabazz scored a season-high 27 points, Yauhen Massalski had 21 points and 17 rebounds, and San Francisco won its eighth consecutive home game, beating San Diego 88-73 on Saturday night.

The game was the West Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Jamaree Bouyea had 19 points for San Francisco (14-2). Gabe Stefanini added six assists.

Bryce Monroe had 15 points for the Toreros (7-7). Joey Calcaterra added 11 points and six rebounds. Yavuz Gultekin had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51