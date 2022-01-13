Shaver, Akot lead Boise State past Nevada 85-70

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - An East Texas child sex offender was arrested after a deadly wreck late Wednesday night killed one man and seriously injured three other people.

40-year-old Gary Nichols was charged with intoxicated manslaughter after the crash on HWY 31 at 11:45 p.m. A DPS report says that Nichols was driving a 2008 Cadillac CTS about 13 miles east of Tyler.