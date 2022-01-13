Shaver, Akot lead Boise State past Nevada 85-70

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RENO, Nev. (AP)Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 28 points and Boise State defeated Nevada 85-70 on Wednesday night.

Emmanuel Akot added 23 points for the Broncos (11-4, 2-0 Mountain West Conference.

Shaver and Akot both went 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Naje Smith added 11 points.

Grant Sherfield scored 26 points for Nevada (7-6, 1-1). Desmond Cambridge scored 14 points. Warren Washington added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

