Shaver Jr. leads Boise St. past Fresno St. 65-55

BOISE, Idaho (AP)Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 18 points as Boise State won its seventh straight game, beating Fresno State 65-55 on Tuesday night.

The game marked the first Mountain West Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Emmanuel Akot had 12 points for the Broncos (10-4). Mladen Armus added 12 points. Abu Kigab had eight rebounds and six assists.

Orlando Robinson had 22 points for the Bulldogs (10-4).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

