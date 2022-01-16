Shaver, Smith lead Boise St. to 71-63 win over New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP)Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 18 points, Naje Smith added 14 and Boise State beat New Mexico 71-63 on Saturday night.

Abu Kigab had 11 points and nine rebounds and Emmanuel Akot added 10 points for Boise State (12-4, 3-0 Mountain West).

Jaelen House had 21 points and seven assists to lead New Mexico (7-10, 0-4). KJ Jenkins scored 15 points, Jay Allen-Tovar added 11 and Jamal Mashburn Jr. 10.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

