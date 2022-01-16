Shaver, Smith lead Boise St. to 71-63 win over New Mexico

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — A man held hostages for more than 10 hours Saturday at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting in a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.

One of the four hostages held at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville was released during the standoff; three others were rescued when authorities entered the building about 9 p.m., authorities said. The hostage-taker was killed and FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno said a team would investigate “the shooting incident.”