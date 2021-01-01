Shelton scores 24 to carry N. Arizona past Idaho 78-65

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP)Cameron Shelton had 24 points as Northern Arizona topped Idaho 78-65 on Thursday.

Shelton made 9 of 11 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds and seven assists.

Luke Avdalovic had 17 points for Northern Arizona (2-6, 1-1 Big Sky Conference).

Gabe Quinnett had 12 points for the Vandals (0-6, 0-3), whose season-opening losing streak stretched to six games. Damen Thacker added 11 points. A.J. Youngman had 10 points.

