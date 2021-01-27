Sheppard carries Rhode Island over La Salle 73-60

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)All No. 17 Creighton needed to beat Seton Hall was Mitch Ballock's biggest game of the season and a rarely used or practiced zone defense that allowed the Bluejays to overcome their biggest deficit in a win since 2014.

Ballock hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 41 seconds to play to cap a season-high 29-point performance and Creighton overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Seton Hall 85-81 on Wednesday night.