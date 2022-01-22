Sherfield helps Nevada beat Fresno St. 77-73

Grant Sherfield scored 17 points and dished out seven assists to lead Nevada to a 77-73 win over Fresno State on Friday night.

Kenan Blackshear scored 16 points and Will Baker added 14 on 6-for-7 shooting to round out a balanced attack for the Wolf Pack (9-7, 3-2 Mountain West Conference).

Nevada trailed 37-36 at halftime but used a 12-0 run early in the second half to take the lead and held on despite missing three free throws in the last 90 seconds.

The Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2) were led by Orlando Robinson, who finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds, while Isaiah Hill added 22 points. The rest of the team combined to shoot just 7 for 24 (29.2 percent) from the field.

