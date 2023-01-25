RICHMOND, Va. (AP)David Shriver’s 13 points off of the bench helped lead VCU to a 72-52 victory over George Mason on Wednesday night.

Shriver finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range and 4 for 5 from the line for the Rams (16-5, 7-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jayden Nunn scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Brandon Johns Jr. went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points. The Rams extended their winning streak to six games and have won 11 of their last 12.

Josh Oduro led the way for the Patriots (12-9, 4-4) with 19 points and two steals. Victor Bailey Jr. added 12 points for George Mason. Devin Dinkins also had eight points.

VCU took the lead with 15:24 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 39-23 at halftime, with Nunn racking up nine points. VCU outscored George Mason by four points over the final half, while Shriver led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

NEXT UP

VCU’s next game is Saturday against Saint Bonaventure at home, while George Mason hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.