Shumate leads McNeese State over New Orleans 92-82 in 2OT

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

KATY, Texas (AP)Christian Shumate tied his career high with 21 points plus 13 rebounds as McNeese State beat New Orleans 92-82 in double overtime on Thursday in a Southland Conference opener for both teams.

Myles Lewis had 19 points and 12 rebounds for McNeese State (5-9). Kellon Taylor added 12 points and Collin Warren had 10.

Derek St. Hilaire had 17 points for the Privateers (4-8). Troy Green added 15 points and Daniel Sackey had 13 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51