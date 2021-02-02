Shumate scores 25 to lift Toledo past Akron 91-76

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)JT Shumate scored 25 points and Toledo won its fifth straight in a 91-76 win over Akron on Tuesday night.

Marreon Jackson scored 19 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists for Toledo (16-4, 11-1 Mid-American Conference). Spencer Littleson scored 17 points and Keshaun Saunders scored 14.

The Rockets’ second leading scorer, Ryan Rollins (15 ppg) went scoreless and missed all four of his 3-point shot attempts from beyond the arc.

Toledo put up a season high 49 points before the break.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 32 points for the Zips (10-4, 8-3), whose six-game win streak came to an end. Bryan Trimble Jr. added 14 points and Camron Reece grabbed eight rebounds.

