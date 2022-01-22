Shungu lifts Vermont past Hartford 82-72

NCAA Basketball
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Ben Shungu had 24 points as Vermont won its seventh straight game, beating Hartford 82-72 on Saturday night. Ryan Davis added 21 points for the Catamounts.

Isaiah Powell had 16 points and seven rebounds for Vermont (13-4, 5-0 America East Conference).

Austin Williams scored a season-high 24 points for the Hawks (3-11, 1-1). Hunter Marks added 16 points. Moses Flowers had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

