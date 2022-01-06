Shungu scores 29 to lead Vermont over New Hampshire 82-68

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Ben Shungu had a career-high 29 points as Vermont beat New Hampshire 82-68 on Thursday night in the America East Conference opener for both teams.

Shungu hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Ryan Davis had 19 points and seven rebounds for Vermont (9-4, 1-0), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Robin Duncan added 12 points. Justin Mazzulla had 10 points.

Vermont totaled 46 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Josh Hopkins had 18 points for the Wildcats (5-5, 0-1). Nick Guadarrama added 18 points. Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51