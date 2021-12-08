Sills lifts Arkansas St. past UAPB 84-73

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP)Desi Sills scored a career-high 25 points as Arkansas State defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 84-73 on Wednesday night. Marquis Eaton added 22 points for the Red Wolves.

Norchad Omier had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Arkansas State (6-2). Caleb Fields added 13 points.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff scored 48 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Brandon Brown scored a season-high 21 points and had 11 rebounds for the Golden Lions (1-10). Dequan Morris added 19 points. Trey Sampson had 11 points.

