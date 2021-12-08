Sills lifts Arkansas St. past UAPB 84-73

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) - The Nacogdoches County Peace Officers Association (NCPOAA) is holding a fundraiser to help a Nacogdoches sheriff's deputy who is battling heart failure. Patrick Martin became sick with a severe respiratory infection in the fall.

On Friday, East Texans can participate in the barbecue food event that will help Martin and his family with their medical bills and living expenses. The benefit is happening at 11 a.m. on Dec. 10 at the Nacogdoches County Expo Center.