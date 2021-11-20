Silverstein, Ledlum lead Harvard over MIT 98-52

BOSTON (AP)Samuel Silverstein and Chris Ledlum scored 16 points apiece as Harvard beat MIT 98-52 on Saturday.

Kale Catchings added 15 points for the Crimson. Ledlum also had seven rebounds.

Noah Kirkwood had 12 points for Harvard (3-1).

Charles Rich had 16 points for the Engineers. Giannis Chatziveroglou added 12 points.

