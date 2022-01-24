Simon leads UT Martin past SIU-Edwardsville 76-70

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)KJ Simon had 24 points as UT Martin defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 76-70 on Monday night.

Simon shot 9 for 10 from the line. He added six rebounds.

David Didenko had 14 points for UT Martin (7-13, 3-5 Ohio Valley Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Koby Jeffries added 12 points. Bernie Andre had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville totaled 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Shamar Wright had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (7-12, 1-5), who have now lost four games in a row. Shaun Doss Jr. added 15 points and eight rebounds. Ray’Sean Taylor had 12 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51