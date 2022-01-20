Sims lifts UNC Wilmington over James Madison 71-70

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Jaylen Fornes scored 16 points, Jaylen Sims made a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and UNC Wilmington beat James Madison 71-70 on Thursday night for its seventh straight victory.

Trazarien White had 16 points for UNC Wilmington (10-5, 4-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Shykeim Phillips added 14 points and Sims finished with 11 points.

Vado Morse scored a season-high 25 points for the Dukes (11-5, 2-3). Takal Molson added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Justin Amadi had 12 points and nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51