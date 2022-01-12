Sims scores 20 to lead UNC Wilmington past Elon 73-66

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP)Jaylen Sims had 20 points as UNC Wilmington beat Elon 73-66 on Wednesday night.

Mike Okauru had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for UNC Wilmington (8-5, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fifth straight victory. Shykeim Phillips added 11 points, and James Baker Jr. had 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Darius Burford tied a season high with 23 points for the Phoenix (4-12, 1-2). Hunter Woods added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Michael Graham had 12 points and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51