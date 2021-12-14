Sjolund scores 20 to lead Portland past Cal Poly 78-77

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Mike Meadows made the go-ahead free throws with 8 seconds remaining and Kristian Sjolund had a career-high 20 points as Portland edged Cal Poly 78-77 on Monday night.

Tyler Robertson had 16 points and seven assists for the Pilots (8-3). Meadows added 13 points and Chris Austin had 12.

Trevon Taylor scored a career-high 27 points and had eight rebounds for the Mustangs (3-7). Jacob Davison added 17 points. Alimamy Koroma had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

