Slater leads Long Beach St. past Bethesda 102-69

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP)Colin Slater scored 21 points as Long Beach Statebeat Bethesda 102-69 on Wednesday night. Jordan Roberts added 20 points for the Beach.

Slater shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers. He added seven assists.

Joel Murray had 11 points for Long Beach State (3-6). Aboubacar Traore added 11 points and 20 rebounds.

Sam Skipper had 25 points for the Flames. Tyler Goodlow added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51