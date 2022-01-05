Sloan scores 20 to lift East Tennessee St. over VMI 80-79

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)David Sloan scored 20 points and East Tennessee State beat VMI 80-79 on Wednesday night.

Ledarrius Brewer had 19 points and eight rebounds, Jordan King scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds for East Tennessee State (9-6, 1-1 Southern Conference).

Jake Stephens scored a season-high 29 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked three shots, Kamdyn Curfman scored 17 and Tanner Mans 13 for the Keydets (9-6, 2-1).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51