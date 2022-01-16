Smalls scores 18 to carry American past Bucknell 63-55

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP)Colin Smalls tossed in 18 points to lead American University to a 63-55 victory over Bucknell on Sunday.

Josh Alexander had 12 points for the Eagles (5-10, 1-2 Patriot League). Matt Rogers added eight rebounds.

Bucknell totaled 23 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Andrew Funk had 20 points for the Bison (3-15, 0-6), whose losing streak reached seven games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

