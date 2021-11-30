Smith leads College of Charleston over Tulane 81-77

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Reyne Smith had 22 points as College of Charleston narrowly defeated Tulane 81-77 on Tuesday night.

The Cougars led 77-65 with 2:18 to play but needed four free throws in the final five seconds to ensure the victory.

Brenden Tucker had 17 points for College of Charleston (5-2). Fah’mir Ali added 10 points.

Jaylen Forbes had 20 points for the Green Wave (2-5). Jalen Cook added 18 points. Jadan Coleman had 11 points.

