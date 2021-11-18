Smith leads Saginaw Valley State over W. Michigan 80-63

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Delano Smith had 23 points as Saginaw Valley State topped Western Michigan 80-63 on Thursday night.

Darnell Hoskins Jr. had 12 points for Saginaw Valley State. Tyler Witz added 11 points.

Lamar Norman Jr. scored a career-high 25 points for the Broncos (1-2). Josiah Freeman added 14 points.

