Smith leads UALR past Texas-Arlington 98-96 in 3OT

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP)D.J. Smith had a season-high 27 points as Arkansas-Little Rock beat Texas-Arlington 98-96 in triple overtime on Saturday.

Kevin Osawe made two free throws for a 98-95 lead with 10 seconds left. UTA’s David Azore was fouled on a 3-point attempt with two seconds remaining and he made the second of the three free throws. A split-second shot by Azore off the inbounds pass was off the mark.

Smith hit 5 of 6 3-point tries. Kevin Osawe had 15 points for Arkansas-Little Rock (7-9, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference). Isaiah Palermo added 14 points. CJ White had 11 points and seven assists.

UALR made a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Azore scored a career-high 37 points for the Mavericks (8-11, 4-4). Carson Bischoff scored a career-high 27 points, tying the program record with nine 3-pointers. Lazaro Rojas had 12 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51