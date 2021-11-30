Smith lifts Chattanooga over Tennessee Tech 82-65

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Malachi Smith had 28 points as Chattanooga beat Tennessee Tech 82-65 on Tuesday night.

Smith hit 11 of 14 shots. He added six rebounds.

David Jean-Baptiste had 18 points and six assists for Chattanooga (6-1). Silvio De Sousa added 17 points and 11 rebounds. A.J. Caldwell had six assists.

Amadou Sylla had 12 points for the Golden Eagles (2-5). Kenny White Jr. added 11 points. Jr. Clay had 10 points and six assists.

The Mocs improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles on the season. Chattanooga defeated Tennessee Tech 69-62 on Nov. 16.

