Smith lifts Chattanooga past Tennessee Tech 69-62

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP)Malachi Smith posted 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Chattanooga got past Tennessee Tech 69-62 on Tuesday night.

KC Hankton had 13 points for Chattanooga (3-0). David Jean-Baptiste added 12 points. Darius Banks had 10 points and six assists.

Jr. Clay had 15 points for the Golden Eagles (1-2). Keishawn Davidson added 14 points and seven rebounds. Amadou Sylla had 10 points.

