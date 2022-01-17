Smith scores 23 to carry Denver over Kansas City 63-55

NCAA Basketball
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Tevin Smith had a season-high 23 points plus 10 rebounds as Denver snapped its 10-game road losing streak, defeating Kansas City 63-55 on Monday night.

Jordan Johnson had 17 points for Denver (7-14, 3-5 Summit League). He also had seven turnovers but only three assists.

Evan Gilyard II had 16 points for the Roos (8-8, 2-3). Arkel Lamar added 13 points. Anderson Kopp had 12 points and seven rebounds.

