Smith scores 24 to lift Chattanooga past Wofford 75-67

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Malachi Smith scored 24 points and Chattanooga beat Wofford 75-67 on Wednesday night.

David Jean-Baptiste had 17 points for Chattanooga and Darius Banks scored 12 for the Mocs (12-3, 2-0 Southern Conference).

Max Klesmit scored 22 points, Sam Godwin 17 and B.J. Mack 10 for the Terriers (8-6, 0-2).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51