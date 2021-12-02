Smith’s double-double helps Mississippi St. beat Lamar 75-60

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP)Tolu Smith scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Mississippi State pulled away early in the second half for a 75-60 victory over Lamar on Thursday night.

It was Smith’s 10th career double-double for Mississippi State (6-1), which returned home after an 82-71 overtime win against Richmond at the Bahamas Championship in the third-place game. The Bulldogs host undefeated Minnesota (6-0) on Sunday.

Iverson Molinar scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs. Rocket Watts added 15 points and Garrison Brooks had 10. Molinar and Watts each had three of Bulldogs’ seven 3-pointers.

Watts made consecutive 3-pointers to spark a 13-2 run and the Bulldogs led 62-43 with about seven minutes left.

C.J. Roberts scored 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting to lead Lamar (1-7). Davion Buster made three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.

The Bulldogs shot 52% (13 of 25) in the first half and built a 38-30 halftime advantage. Lamar pulled to 38-32 on a Roberts jumper to open the second but didn’t get closer.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

