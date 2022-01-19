South Carolina Upstate beats Gardner-Webb 74-61

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP)Bryson Mozone scored a career-high 23 points and 12 rebounds and South Carolina Upstate beat Gardner-Webb 74-61 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Gainey had 17 points for South Carolina Upstate (7-10, 4-1 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Mysta Goodloe added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Kareem Reid had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-9, 3-2). D’Maurian Williams scored 11 and Lance Terry had 10 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

