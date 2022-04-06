COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)South Carolina and its fans will celebrate the program’s latest national title with a parade in downtown Columbia on April 13.

Columbia Mayor Daniel J. Rickenmann saidon social media Wednesday there would be a parade through the main streets of the capital city starting at 6 p.m. next week. The parade will end with a rally at the Statehouse.

”I can’t wait to celebrate this latest national championship with y’all,” Rickenmann said in his post.

The Gamecocks captured the NCAA Tournament with a 64-49 win over UConn in Minneapolis last Sunday night. The team returned home Monday with a rally at its Colonial Life Arena.

South Carolina also won the NCAA Tournament in 2017 and was honored with a parade and celebration at the Statehouse.

The team was honored by South Carolina lawmakers inside the building on Wednesday.

