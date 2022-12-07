CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Parsa Fallah had 23 points in Southern Utah’s 120-49 win over West Coast Baptist on Tuesday night.

Fallah added 17 rebounds and three steals for the Thunderbirds (6-4). Dee Barnes added 17 points while shooting 8 for 12, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Tevian Jones recorded 15 points and was 7 of 16 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).

Job Sichting led the (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Ethan Delaney added 14 points for West Coast Baptist. In addition, Nathaniel King had six points.

